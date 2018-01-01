We also offer a business package to allow employees to fly more efficiently.
Teleport offers monthly subscription flights between SF and LA. You can use those flights whenever you'd like during our times of operation. Think of it like owning your own seat on an airline. No more booking in advance to get a cheap fare.
We also use exclusive security lanes, so getting through security is fast and easy. All you need to do is show up 30 minutes before departure. We believe that flying should be much cheaper and convenient and are on a mission to substantially improve the experience.
You can choose between the personal or business membership options.
Book up to one month in advance or 30 minutes before your flight. No prices change ever.
If you know you're not going to use all of your flights that month, send them to family or friends for free.
We’re starting out flying between San Francisco (SFO) and Los Angeles (LAX). This is one of the busiest routes in the world and there’s a substantial need for efficient travel between these two destinations. We’re going to make traveling between these two cities as easy as possible.
We use exclusive security lanes at the main terminals. There are rarely any lines and getting through security is fast and easy. You can show up to the airport 30 minutes before departure and still make your flight.
You still go through TSA screening like you would normally do, but it only takes a few minutes because the security lanes are restricted to Teleport members only. Our goal is to completely eliminate the time you spend at the airport in lines waiting to get on your flight.
Teleport partners with regional airline operators all over the country to provide safe, reliable, and efficient flights. These are the same aircraft and operators that partner with United Express, Delta Connection, and American Airlines.
Our operating partners utilize pilots that have flown thousands of passengers on commercial, military, charter, and private aircraft. These pilots have an unwavering commitment to safety, and passion for genuine personal service. All of the Captains hold an airline transport pilot certificate, and most have flown for the major airlines.
All flights are $105 one-way.
All flights are $175 one-way.
In order to give everyone a great experience, we will be slowly sending out invites to the Teleport beta. Please let us know what package you’d like to sign up for and we’ll send you an invite as soon as we’re ready for you!
Teleport is not a direct or indirect air carrier and does not own, maintain, or operate any aircraft. Teleport acts solely as your agent in arranging the flight. All flights arranged by Teleport for its members are performed by independent, third party FAA-licensed and DOT-registered air carriers.
