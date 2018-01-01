Monthly Subscription Flights Between SF and LA.

All flights $105 one-way. Go from parking to take off in 30 minutes with our exclusive security lanes. No lines. No advanced booking. No hassle.

We also offer a business package to allow employees to fly more efficiently.

Go from a complicated commute to a stress-free routine

Teleport offers monthly subscription flights between SF and LA. You can use those flights whenever you'd like during our times of operation. Think of it like owning your own seat on an airline. No more booking in advance to get a cheap fare.

We also use exclusive security lanes, so getting through security is fast and easy. All you need to do is show up 30 minutes before departure. We believe that flying should be much cheaper and convenient and are on a mission to substantially improve the experience.

How the Membership Works

Sign up for your monthly membership

You can choose between the personal or business membership options.

Book when ready

Book up to one month in advance or 30 minutes before your flight. No prices change ever.

Share flights with family

If you know you're not going to use all of your flights that month, send them to family or friends for free.

Routes

We’re starting out flying between San Francisco (SFO) and Los Angeles (LAX). This is one of the busiest routes in the world and there’s a substantial need for efficient travel between these two destinations. We’re going to make traveling between these two cities as easy as possible.

Exclusive Security Lanes

We use exclusive security lanes at the main terminals. There are rarely any lines and getting through security is fast and easy. You can show up to the airport 30 minutes before departure and still make your flight.


You still go through TSA screening like you would normally do, but it only takes a few minutes because the security lanes are restricted to Teleport members only. Our goal is to completely eliminate the time you spend at the airport in lines waiting to get on your flight.

Efficient and Comfortable Regional Aircraft

Teleport partners with regional airline operators all over the country to provide safe, reliable, and efficient flights. These are the same aircraft and operators that partner with United Express, Delta Connection, and American Airlines.


Our operating partners utilize pilots that have flown thousands of passengers on commercial, military, charter, and private aircraft. These pilots have an unwavering commitment to safety, and passion for genuine personal service. All of the Captains hold an airline transport pilot certificate, and most have flown for the major airlines.

Teleport Personal


All flights are $105 one-way.

2 Flights Per Month

$210 per month

($105 per flight)

4 Flights Per Month

$420 per month

($105 per flight)

6 Flights Per Month

$630 per month

($105 per flight)

8 Flights Per Month

$840 per month

($105 per flight)

  • Flights between SFO and LAX
  • Full use of exclusive security lanes so you can arrive 30 minutes before departure
  • Share unused flights with friends and family
  • Book one month in advance or 30 minutes before flight (if seats are still available)
  • No flight change, cancellation, baggage fees, or any other fees

Teleport for Business


All flights are $175 one-way.

2 Flights Per Month

$350 per month

($175 per flight)

4 Flights Per Month

$700 per month

($175 per flight)

6 Flights Per Month

$1050 per month

($175 per flight)

8 Flights Per Month

$1400 per month

($175 per flight)

Everything in consumer package plus the following:

  • Send flights to clients or customers
  • Priority boarding and seating
  • Real-time reports and automatic filing of company expenses into your favorite accounting package
  • Custom flight dashboard to manage trips
  • Instantly add and remove users
  • Real-time visibility and reporting
  • Developer API
  • 24/7 phone and chat support you can rely on
Join the Beta

In order to give everyone a great experience, we will be slowly sending out invites to the Teleport beta. Please let us know what package you’d like to sign up for and we’ll send you an invite as soon as we’re ready for you!

Teleport is not a direct or indirect air carrier and does not own, maintain, or operate any aircraft. Teleport acts solely as your agent in arranging the flight. All flights arranged by Teleport for its members are performed by independent, third party FAA-licensed and DOT-registered air carriers.

